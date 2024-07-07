IOTA 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.35 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $486.60 million and $7.35 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001422 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,325,193,912 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

