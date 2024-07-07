Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stock Holdings Raised by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 785,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,306,000 after purchasing an additional 437,683 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after buying an additional 431,616 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,475,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,045,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,150,000 after buying an additional 362,075 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,496,000.

Shares of QQQM traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,460. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $204.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

