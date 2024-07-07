Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$247.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$230.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$227.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$219.87. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$188.22 and a one year high of C$237.25.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total value of C$68,583.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

