Insider Buying: National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) Insider Purchases A$70,880.00 in Stock

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABGet Free Report) insider Sarah (Carolyn) Kay acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$35.44 ($23.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,880.00 ($47,253.33).

Sarah (Carolyn) Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sarah (Carolyn) Kay acquired 1,500 shares of National Australia Bank stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$34.75 ($23.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,125.00 ($34,750.00).

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

National Australia Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous Interim dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.02%.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

