InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $16.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $388.50 per share, with a total value of $116,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,252,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,094,696. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $388.50 per share, with a total value of $116,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,252,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,094,696. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.04 per share, with a total value of $52,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,252,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,829,831.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $914,341 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.