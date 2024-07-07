IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Cut by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,303,000 after acquiring an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,482,000 after buying an additional 48,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,648,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,373,000 after acquiring an additional 65,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.8 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $8.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $486.00. The company had a trading volume of 381,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $500.35 and its 200-day moving average is $524.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

IDEXX Laboratories last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $586.63.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

