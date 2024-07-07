Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 21,000 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $81,646,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $50,994,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after buying an additional 590,113 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,500,000 after buying an additional 467,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,625,000 after buying an additional 377,019 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BJ traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.97. 1,822,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $4,160,168. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

