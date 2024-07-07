Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Hostelworld Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Hostelworld Group stock opened at GBX 160 ($2.02) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 153.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,333.33 and a beta of 1.91. Hostelworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 101 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.50 ($2.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary Morrison sold 254,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.00), for a total value of £402,247.46 ($508,787.58). 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

