Hooked Protocol (HOOK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.85 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $79.48 million and $4.85 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 163,727,586.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.42362585 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $8,431,026.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

