Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 720 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Breakout Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,894,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 929,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 51.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000,000 after purchasing an additional 836,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,587,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.7008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

