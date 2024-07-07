Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 13 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $67.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,658.96. 354,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,347. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,639.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,607.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.