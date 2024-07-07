Hollencrest Capital Management Has $189,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 575.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 409.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in General Mills by 769.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

General Mills Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.88. 2,671,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $77.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average is $66.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

