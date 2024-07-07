Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 734.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,349 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. 37,013,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,690,912. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.08.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.