Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Cut to GBX 250 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HOC. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a hold rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.40) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 174 ($2.20).

LON HOC opened at GBX 188.80 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 172.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 132.13. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 68.29 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 191.40 ($2.42). The company has a market capitalization of £971.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2,360.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, insider Eduardo Landin acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £132,675 ($167,815.58). 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

