High Note Wealth LLC Sells 271 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

High Note Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 439,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,124,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenere Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% in the third quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 85,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,663,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,612,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.