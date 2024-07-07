Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $76.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of HIBB opened at $87.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $87.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

