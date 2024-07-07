Hedera Price Reaches $0.0695 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $43.21 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0695 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00046114 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,781,141,695 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,781,141,694.60472 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06690414 USD and is up 7.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $67,269,888.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

