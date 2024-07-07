Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 773.9% during the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 44,374 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 29.9% during the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.0% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of PG traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,509,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $169.41. The company has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
