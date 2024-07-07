Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Bought by INCA Investments LLC

INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 57,709 shares during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte makes up about 13.3% of INCA Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $30,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 726.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5,860.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.08. 21,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $100.21. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.64 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 54.28%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $2.5963 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.88%.

OMAB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

