Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Shares of OMAB opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.50. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $100.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.64 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 54.28%. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $2.5963 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. INCA Investments LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.4% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 389,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 57,709 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 226,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after buying an additional 36,763 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 44,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

See Also

