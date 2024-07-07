Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Reduces Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 53.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 131.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 712,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,427,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE CW traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.24. 279,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,321. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $286.65.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CW. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.50.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

