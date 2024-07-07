Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.43.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 276.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 71,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $363,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

