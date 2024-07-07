Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.25. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.15.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 1.37%.
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
