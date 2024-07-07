GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Trims Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Fluor Trading Up 0.4 %

FLR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.32. 1,109,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $45.75.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.