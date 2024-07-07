GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 3,299 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,093 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in HP were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,019,999,000 after buying an additional 12,883,347 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 4,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $286,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $187,264,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in HP by 1,472.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $68,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in HP by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,030,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $151,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $34.63. 4,365,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,388,559. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

