GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 1,667 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 169,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 939,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 87,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 184.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,355,000 after purchasing an additional 763,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,824,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,346,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

