GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $6.43 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,275. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

