GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $4.20 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.67.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The firm has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

