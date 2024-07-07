GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $10.01 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,109,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Eaton by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.37. 1,557,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,299. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.32 and a 200 day moving average of $295.47. The company has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.06.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

