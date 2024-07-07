GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Cuts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,653,000 after buying an additional 358,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,782,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,367,000 after purchasing an additional 164,183 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,965 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,424,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,617,000 after purchasing an additional 889,178 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,361,000 after buying an additional 233,015 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.7 %

AZN stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,693. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $239.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

