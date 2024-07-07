G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.60.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $609.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 34,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

