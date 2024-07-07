Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.90 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 43.5% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at about $807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 145,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,941,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

