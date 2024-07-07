FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 96.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $37.92. 20,160 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $298.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.