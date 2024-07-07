Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $149.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -57.83%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.