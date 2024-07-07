Forterra (LON:FORT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a GBX 210 ($2.66) price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on FORT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 162.60 ($2.06) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, June 27th.
Forterra Stock Performance
Forterra Company Profile
Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.
