Forterra (LON:FORT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a GBX 210 ($2.66) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FORT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 162.60 ($2.06) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

FORT stock opened at GBX 179.80 ($2.27) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 167.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20. The company has a market cap of £372.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2,996.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. Forterra has a twelve month low of GBX 122.20 ($1.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 190.60 ($2.41).

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

