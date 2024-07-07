Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 45.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,311,251 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,865 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 29.7% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 67,479 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $748,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 45.5% in the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 42.9% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

F traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,589,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,213,956. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

