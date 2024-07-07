First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded First Foundation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered First Foundation from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Foundation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Foundation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of FFWM opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Foundation will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,859,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

