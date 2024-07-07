Family Firm Inc. Trims Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Marriott International by 845.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $240.98. 851,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,953. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.24 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.86.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.19.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

