Family Firm Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 351.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 99,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

IAT traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.80. 147,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,766. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $587.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

