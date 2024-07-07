Family Firm Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,536 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,275,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542,275. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

