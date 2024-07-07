Family Firm Inc. Invests $214,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. 6,710,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,407,131. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $67.79. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

