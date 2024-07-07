Family Firm Inc. Has $709,000 Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $40.01. 1,213,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $74.71. The firm has a market cap of $963.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

