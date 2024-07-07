Family Firm Inc. Has $311,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,042,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after buying an additional 411,405 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,467,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,709,000 after purchasing an additional 607,275 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 724,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 82,875 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 628,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 208,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 313,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

EWA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 896,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,059. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

