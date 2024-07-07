Family Firm Inc. Has $11.19 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $107.02. 1,192,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,009. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $108.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $106.66.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

