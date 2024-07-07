Family Firm Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Family Firm Inc. cut its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,507 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000.

Shares of FFC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. 112,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,658. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.19%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

