Family Firm Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,895,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,617,457. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

