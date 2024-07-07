Family Firm Inc. Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 199.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 191.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,700,000 after acquiring an additional 324,042 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,842,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 189.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 169,851 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,945,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 185.9% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.83. The stock had a trading volume of 91,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,756. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.38.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

