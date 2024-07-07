Evmos (EVMOS) Price Hits $0.0268

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. Evmos has a total market cap of $15.72 million and approximately $504,632.02 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.
Evmos Profile
Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.
Buying and Selling Evmos
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
