Evercore ISI Reiterates Buy Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.71.

Apple stock opened at $226.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $226.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,355 shares of company stock valued at $34,771,329. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 14,395.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after buying an additional 70,212,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after buying an additional 18,067,216 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $3,026,492,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in Apple by 23,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,584,512,000 after buying an additional 9,200,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

