ETHPoW (ETHW) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, ETHPoW has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for $2.26 or 0.00003914 BTC on popular exchanges. ETHPoW has a total market cap of $244.03 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.17499924 USD and is up 10.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $14,264,053.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

